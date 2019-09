This cloud-free satellite image of the British Isles was captured by NASA’s terra satellite on March 26, 2012.



Like much of the United States, Britain is enjoying unusually warm temperatures — and clear skies — for this time of year.

Photo: NASA

[h/t BBC News]

