Discord, Postmates, and other popular apps and websites are down for some users

The gaming app Discord and food delivery platform Postmates appear to be experiencing an outage.

The outage appears to be caused by problems with Cloudflare and Google’s DNS.

Twitter users began to notice some apps and websites, including that of food delivery service Postmates, were down Friday.

The outage appears to be caused by problems with Cloudflare and Google’s DNS. Discord, a group chat app, tweetedFriday that “users are currently having trouble disconnecting to Discord due to an upstream internet issue. We’ve got all engineers on deck investigating the issue.”

Cloudflare and Google did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

In a tweet posted by Cloudflare, the company said it is “aware that some regions may be experiencing issues with some Cloudflare services. We are currently investigating.”

We are aware that some regions may be experiencing issues with some Cloudflare services. We are currently investigating. — Cloudflare Help (@CloudflareHelp) July 17, 2020

A Facebook bug caused a similar outage last week, with Spotify and Tinder among the apps that crashed for many users. The issue was traced to a glitch with Facebook’s software developer kit, or SDK, that is embedded in some of those apps. The problem was later resolved.

