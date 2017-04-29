Enterprise data company Cloudera just began trading on the NYSE

YouTube/stanfordonline Cloudera CEO Mike Olsen

Cloudera Inc. held its IPO today on the New York Stock Exchange. The company and its underwriters settled on an IPO price of $US15, pricing above expectations of $US12-$US14.

Shares of Cloudera are up 22%, or $US3.20, in the stock’s first minutes of trading.

Cloudera describes itself as a “United States-based company, which offers Cloudera, a platform for machine learning and analytics built on open source technologies.”

Cloudera is offering 15 million shares with an optional 2.25 million for underwriters, for a total of $US250 million.

Cloudera held a private round of fundraising in 2014 offering shares at $US30.92, which valued the company at over $US4 billion. Today’s IPO values the company at about $US2 billion, so investors from that 2014 round will see the value of their investment almost cut in half.

Chip maker Intel made a substantial investment in Cloudera several years ago.

