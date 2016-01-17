This mystifying cloud is made of birds

Every winter, starlings from Russia and Eastern Europe migrate to Israel.

Their migration is far from haphazard, though. These starlings form what are called “murmurations,” a weird-looking cloud of birds that move as one.

Murmurations help the starlings find food and fend off predators, but to humans, they simply look like an impressive feat of synchronised flying.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Alana Yzola

