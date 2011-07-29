Networking-Of-The-Future Startup Plexxi Closes $20 Million Series B Round

Plexxi, a startup that wants to redesign online networking, just filed a Form D this afternoon announcing a $20 million Series B round of funding.



The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners; other investors include Matrix Partners and Northbridge Venture Partners.

Plexxi is a stealth, New Hampshire-based startup. It says it’s working on a “new networking frontier.”

“The network must evolve. Connecting what you want, where you want, and how you want – without the complexity, rigidity, and fragility of traditional hierarchical networks – is just the beginning of a whole new frontier in networking.”

Mysterious.

It says it will use the money to “build a state-of-the-art enterprise and cloud datacenter networks with 20th-century networking technology.”

It has raised $28 million to date.

