Google may be winning some big cloud customers, but it has a long way to go to unseat Amazon

Yesterday, news broke that Google had captured Apple as a customer for its cloud. Apple is also using Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, and it’s not clear that those companies will lose business as a result, but it’s still a nice win for Google, which also recently claimed Spotify as a new customer.

But Google still has a long way to go before it catches up with Amazon.

The chart from Statista based on data from Synergy Research shows market share of all types of cloud services — including infrastructure (Amazon’s original specialty), platform services (where Microsoft is strong), cloud apps (Microsoft, Salesforce, and Google are strongest there), and hybrid services where some infrastructure is still based on a company’s site (IBM and Microsoft play there). If you look at this combined cloud world, Amazon is still by far and away the leader, although Microsoft and Google are both growing faster at over 100% per year.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

