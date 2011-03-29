Fake Facebook Girlfriends From "Cloud Girlfriend" Will Be Run By Real People

Photo: deeners via Flickr

Last week we wrote about “Cloud Girlfriend,” a startup that creates the “perfect girlfriend” out of thin air for users.The “perfect girlfriend” then sends you public messages on your Facebook wall, so you can deceive your friends into thinking you have a girlfriend as well as make you feel like you have a companion.



After we covered the company, co-founder David Fuhriman reached out to fill us in on some more details about Cloud Girlfriend:

Cloud Girlfriend will consist of a network of real human beings, not automated bots, that users will interact with over Facebook.

Fuhriman thinks it can help guys get a girlfriend. If visitors to your Facebook profile to see wall posts from your imaginary sweetheart, they might think, “Someone else thinks highly enough of this person to date him, so maybe I should too.”

Cloud Girlfriend is not a porn site or adult chat service. (Although it does remind us a hotline where you can talk to someone of the opposite sex if you’re lonely.)

Fuhriman said the site has a therapeutic value and can fulfil psychological needs like intimacy and friendship even though the interaction is virtual. He also maintains that these interactions can even build self confidence and help users navigate real-life situations.

We asked Fuhriman for some details about how he plans to follow Facebook’s terms of service and make money, but he said those were details he couldn’t go into.

If he’s going to be toying with Facebook profiles to create fake girlfriends, we assume Facebook will hammer him. Facebook doesn’t want spammy accounts filling up the social network.

Fuhriman thinks his company will enhance someone’s experience on a social network, not dilute it. He also notes it’s already filled with fake accounts: “There will always be more profiles of dogs and cats on social networks than there will ever be of Cloud Girlfriends.”

