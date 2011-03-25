Get A Fake Facebook Girlfriend With New Startup "Cloud Girlfriend"

An unusual startup called “Cloud Girlfriend” promises to bring the “perfect girlfriend” for users out of thin air.



For now it’s just a launch page asking for email addresses, but from what we gather on Hacker News, it will be an automated service that leaves messages on your Facebook wall.

The messages will trick your friends into thinking you have a long distance galpal.

Will it work? Will it get shut down by Facebook?

We’ll find out soon enough. Not that we signed up. Because we definitely didn’t.

