Cloud Computing Investors Cash In Again As Dell Buys Compellent

Photo: Dell.com

The wave of acquisitions in enterprise cloud computing continued this morning as Dell announced its $960 million acquisition of Compellent, a maker of virtualized storage solutions.Investors had assumed Compellent would be snapped up by a big enterprise vendor: the company’s share price nearly doubled between October, when enterprise storage vendor EMC was first rumoured to be buying Compellent rival Isilon, and early December. Compellent stock dropped 3% today, however, as Dell agreed to pay only $27.75 per share, a discount of about 3% from Fridays’ closing price. The value of the deal is $960 million, and Dell will pay $820 million net of Compellent’s cash.



Companies are increasingly turning to cloud computing, in which applications run in virtual machines on a pool of servers rather than on dedicated hardware, to save money on hardware and IT management and to offer more flexibility to employees.

The deal will help Dell as it competes with other big enterprise providers like HP, EMC, and IBM to sell cloud computing infrastructure. The area is particularly important for Dell as its consumer business has slowed down: in the company’s last earnings report, enterprise computing was the most important source of growth, while its consumer segment was virtually flat from last year.

Cloud computing acquisitions began heating up this summer, when Dell and HP got into a bidding war for storage company 3PAR. (HP won.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.