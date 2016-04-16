There's a floating bar and pizzeria in the middle of the ocean

Cloud 9 Fiji is a floating bar and pizzeria in the middle of the pristine South Pacific Ocean, off Fiji. Guests must arrive to the two-story platform via boat or jet ski, and in between drinks they can swim, snorkel, and jump into the turquoise waters below.

