Inside the wild party on top of a mountain where people drench each other in champagne

Cloud Nine is a small, unassuming restaurant that is nestled between snow banks on top of Highlands Mountain in Aspen, Colorado.

From the outside, the restaurant appears to be a quiet cabin — but inside, it’s a wild daytime party.

Towards the end of the 2 p.m. lunch seating, the music starts to blast, ski boot-wearing diners begin to dance on their chairs, and everyone starts spraying champagne at each other.

Hundreds of bottles are sprayed throughout the course of a single seating during peak ski season.

By the end of lunch, everything — and everyone — is drenched in champagne.

It’s a wild scene unlike anything we have ever experienced.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Kristen Griffin

