22 clothing items every man should own before he turns 30

When a man turns 30, he turns around and looks back at his life. But he should also turn around and look back at his wardrobe because, chances are, it’s been neglected.

We’ve rounded up 22 of the most important essentials that every guy should have by the time he turns the big three-oh.

If you’re approaching or over 30, it might be time to go shopping.

A full suit that is tailored and fits well. Getty/Hannes Magerstaedt There are no more excuses anymore. You're an adult now. You need at least one suit, preferably in navy or grey. Really, you should have both by now. What have you been doing all this time? A nice blazer to add some variety. Banana Republic As American dress skews more informal, blazers have become more important than ever. A nice blazer will make sure that you don't overwhelm a room with a full suit when the occasion doesn't call for it. But it can also separate you from the crowd a bit. An expensive wristwatch for special occasions. iStock Even if you're not a watch guy, you should realise the importance of wearing a watch on occasion. Drop a few hundred to have a timepiece that you can call your own. Good leather dress shoes in black and brown. Shutterstock Quality dress shoes are always worth the investment. Make sure that you're set for the next decade by doing some research, and get some basic yet bulletproof shoes that you can wear with your suits. A pair of chino shorts that fit. Facebook/J Crew Though you seldom wear shorts these days, you should be prepared for the few times that you'll need them. And we don't mean cargo shorts, either. A quality and sturdy pair of boots. Shutterstock Boots aren't just for lumberjacks anymore. They're an essential part of every man's fall and winter wardrobe. A quality pair that can last your entire life is something that every guy should have at this stage. A quality summer shoe. Rancourt & Co Whether it's crisp white sneakers or a pair of trusty moccasins, you should have a signature summer shoe. A winter coat that will actually keep you warm. Shutterstock For colder climates, everyone knows that there's no substitute for a parka. A winter coat for dressing up. Suitsupply A parka isn't always appropriate to wear, however, and a gentleman knows that. A real umbrella. Jeff J Mitchell / Staff / Getty Images Sure you can carry a collapsible around with you forever, but after 30 it starts to look a little silly. A real duffle bag. Details When you're 30, you should stop using your old college luggage and buy grown-up stuff. Because you're an adult now. A grown-up work bag. Shutterstock Because when was the last time you were jealous of a man who took a backpack to work with him? A quality leather wallet. iStock If you're still using a Pac-Man wallet, then it's time to upgrade. A belt that will last. Costco Instead of going through belts every year like usual, invest in an expensive one that you can wear for years. A tuxedo. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Never be unprepared for a black-tie wedding again. A pair of dark denim jeans that fit like a glove. Facebook/JCrew Jeans are an important part of every man's wardrobe, and by this time, it's pretty important to have a trusted pair that you really enjoy wearing. The perfect T-shirt. Shutterstock The perfect T-shirt is not a myth. You just have to find it. A perfectly fitting T-shirt is something that every man should have before he leaves his 20s. A casual jacket that you love. Facebook/Alpha Industries It doesn't matter what style it is as long as it fits well and you absolutely love it. A casual but interesting shirt that you've made your signature. Brooks Brothers Maybe it's a henley. Maybe it's an Oxford cloth button-down. Maybe it's a sweatshirt. Whatever it is, people have come to identify you by it when they see you on the weekends. A swimsuit that you're not embarrassed to wear. JCrew A bathing suit that is actually flattering is one of the biggest tell-tale signs that you've grown up. A tie collection you actually like. Dan Kitwood / Staff / Getty Images Buy a few ties for yourself. When your collection isn't 100% gifts from family members, then you'll actually have some ties that you'll like to wear. Eyewear that makes you look intelligent. Getty/Ron Sachs The wire-frame glasses that don't quite fit your face correctly aren't going to cut it anymore. For help with finding the right shape for your face, check out our guide.

