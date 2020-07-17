Clothing sales have surged as lockdowns fade and Americans return to stores — but the boon in online shopping appears to be fading

Associated Press

Clothing, electronics, and furniture sales surged in June,according to data released Thursday by the US Census Bureau, as lockdowns began to loosen despite surging cases of the coronavirus.

Overall, retail sales continued their rise in June, gaining another 7.5% on top of May’s explosive 18.2% monthly growth. The gains were more than economists had expected, and were anything but level across sub-categories.

Here are the category breakdowns, per the census data:

Clothing +105.1%

Electronics +37.4%

Furniture +32.5%

Sporting goods +26.5%

Restaurant, bars +20%

Dept. stores +19.8%

Cars, parts +8.2%

Health +3.5%

Grocery -1.6%

Online -2.4%

Explosive online sales that fuelled Amazon and other e-commerce sites’ quarantine surge began to wane, the data suggests, but the category was still up more than 23% over June of 2019, suggested the trend could have accelerated long-term trends. E-commerce still remains a small percentage of overall sales in many categories, including fashion and groceries.

Stores that were deemed non-essential, like hardware or clothing retailers, have reopened in most states, helping to fuel a swell in June, but the threat of further closures is growing as the United States largely fails to mitigate the pandemic’s spread.

An ETF that tracks S&P 500 retail stocks rose slightly in trading Thursday after the Census’s release, while broader markets slumped into the red.

Credit card spending, a proxy for overall consumer behaviour, has continued to rise in July. Data from JPMorgan about its Chase cards show spending levels in the US’ largest states to be just a few percentage points shy of March levels before the virus hit.

Analysts expect July’s reading to show further slowing from May and June’s jumps.

“We think sales will rise again in July, but at a much slower rate than in June, because footfall was rising until the latter part of the month,” Ian Shepherdson, Pantheon Macroeconomics’ chief economist, said in a note to clients.

“But all bets are off for August, when core sales could easily decline, though the auto sector likely will keep the headline number afloat.”

