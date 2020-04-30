Clothing resale marketplace Poshmark is rolling out a Story feature similar to Instagram and Snapchat. Its CEO said the program was 'expedited' because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of Poshmark Resale clothing app Poshmark started a new Story feature to encourage on-app engagement.

Clothing resale marketplace Poshmark is rolling out a new Story feature to allow users to share video content of their clothing that will disappear after 48 hours.

“Poshmark is really all about bringing community and commerce together,” the company’s CEO and founder Manish Chandra told Business Insider.

Chandra said the company “expedited” its rollout to increase engagement while much of the normal world is shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Users will be able to share 15-second videos and photos that will disappear after 48 hours, similar to Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook Stories (which last for 24 hours). The videos can be shared onto other social media platforms.

Poshmark, a digital marketplace for reselling preowned clothing, has become the main source of income for many of its sellers, who call themselves “Poshers.” Some have even earned six-figure incomes solely through their Poshmark stores.

Chandra said Poshmark seen a huge increase in users making their incomes from the marketplace during the coronavirus pandemic. While Poshmark had already been planning the new Story feature’s future release, Chandra said the company “expedited” its rollout to increase engagement while much of the normal world is shut down due to the virus.

“Poshmark is becoming a very powerful source of support and connection,” he said, “and video just gives them a very powerful tool to express that connection.” Chandra added that video is “needed more than ever” online today, as most real-life “interactions are missing.” The Story feature, Chandra hopes, will give users the feeling of shopping with each other in real life.

Traditional retail has taken a hit during the coronavirus, as nonessential businesses across the US and throughout the world have shut their doors to slow the spread, which has given online shopping apps a leg up – especially since many sellers are posting items that they already have at home, made themselves, or have in large stock from wholesalers.

The addition of a Story feature also demonstrates Poshmark’s close connection with social media platforms. While many users post what they’re buying and selling onto their Instagram Stories, they can now do that directly on the app, and then share those clips onto their other social media pages.

“Our goal has been to really provide [Stories] to our community as a form of communication, but then also as a form of sharing, which they can broadly distribute to Instagram or TikTok or other platforms,” Chandra said.

Chandra said it’s also been “amazing” to see the app’s 60 million users are already supporting each other during the pandemic. Multiple sellers have been giving free face masks, some even colour-coordinating them, with their orders, according to Chandra. “In so many ways, we were built for this crisis,” Chandra said.

