Stylists reveal 12 items from your 2020 wardrobe that you should get rid of

Gotham/Getty Images; Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Tie-dye and bike shorts are on their way out, according to stylists.

Insider asked five stylists to share which once-trendy items they’re removing from their wardrobes at the end of 2020.

Fashion experts are over the mini-bag trend, but they’re making way for smaller, slimmer wallets.

Tie-dye and cheetah print will probably date themselves in the new year.

Ripped denim and mint-coloured clothing may finally be making their way out of style.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A carefully curated wardrobe is an important part of feeling and looking good.

But fashion doesn’t stand still, meaning some items that were trendy this year will be looking stale by the time 2021 rolls around.

Read on for a few pieces that professional stylists recommend removing from your 2020 wardrobe.

Mini bags should be purged from your closet.

Jeremy Moeller / Contributor / Getty Images Stylists are over the tiny-purse trend.

Miniature purses and bags flooded the style scene in 2020. But personal stylist Bree Jacoby told Insider that they won’t have a place on runways in 2021.

“Say goodbye to micro and mini bags that can barely hold a credit card. The new year will be all about function in fashion as we return to key pieces that can be used multiple ways,” she said.

Jacoby recommended ditching your mini bags for roomier options like oversized satchels, totes, and carryalls.

You can finally say goodbye to your ripped jeans.

Matt Cowan/Getty Images Distressed denim has been in style for a long time.

Ripped jeans have been on-trend for well over a decade, but the days of distressed denim may be numbered.

“People are editing wardrobes to keep just the essentials, and ripped denim isn’t as versatile as other styles,” Jacoby told Insider.

If you’re ready to let go of your shredded denim, the stylist suggested picking up classic, clean cuts that can be worn from day to night.

Fluorescent clothing may be falling out of fashion favour.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Neon first started popping up in 2016.

Professional stylist Leanne Lee told Insider that the trend of neon clothing and accessories is fading fast.

“Fluorescent items should be reserved for situations like cycling, where visibility is a must,” she said. “I don’t think these blinding pieces will be popular in 2021.”

If you love making a statement, consider swapping your neon items for bright patterns and prints.

Tie-dye might look dated in 2021.

Gotham/Getty Images Tie-dye became a huge trend in 2020.

Tie-dye had its moment in 2020, but stylists are predicting that this groovy trend may be on its way out.

“I think that tie-dye, especially matching tie-dye lounge sets, will be left behind in 2020,” Lee told Insider.

If you’re not ready to totally let go of the trend, try pairing tie-dye with more toned-down, solid colours or repurposing the fabric into accessories like scrunchies or masks.

The cheetah-print slip skirt should stay in 2020.

Geoff Caddick/WPA POOL/Getty Images Kate Middleton famously rocked the trend in 2020.

It seemed like the cheetah-print slip skirt was everywhere in 2020, especially after Kate Middleton was spotted in a Zara version of the style in January.

However, Lee said this particular fashion moment has run its course.

“It’s definitely time we retire that cheetah-print slip skirt every woman seems to have been sporting since 2018,” she told Insider.

Though a classic slip skirt or dress can be a closet staple, Lee recommended opting for a solid colour like black, navy, or cream.

“A slip skirt in a neutral colour can be dressed up or down,” she added.

It’s probably time to move your bike shorts to your gym drawer.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Bike shorts were more than athletic wear in 2020.

Skin-tight bike shorts may have been considered streetwear in 2020, but 2021 will likely call for less restrictive short styles.

“Purge your tight, spandex-like biker shorts and replace them with looser, boyfriend-fit Bermuda shorts for a more relaxed and effortless look,” Lee said.

If you have a few pairs in your closet, consider using them as workout gear or wearing them under dresses and skirts to provide extra coverage and prevent skin chafing.

Bulky wallets are becoming less of a necessity.

iStock Big wallets don’t make sense in an increasingly cashless society.

If you’ve been guilty of shoving loose change and old movie tickets into a bulky wallet, it’s time for an upgrade in 2021.

“As we move more toward a cashless society, it’s time our wallets reflect that,” Lee told Insider. “Overstuffed wallets should be left in 2020.”

A chic, slim wallet or money clip holds the essentials and can easily fit into pockets and purses.

It may be time to retire your mint clothing.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Mint-coloured clothing isn’t very versatile.

Celebrity stylist and wardrobe consultant Sam Russell told Insider that clothing in frosty mint hues isn’t versatile enough to take into 2021.

“This colour trend was so refreshing when it arrived, but the truth is that mint is an extremely hard colour for most people to pull off,” he said.

The stylist explained that the shade can wash out or overpower both dark and light skin tones, but jewellery with mint accents can be much easier to wear successfully if you’re attached to the colour.

Hot pants can be replaced with looser, longer shorts.

TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The 1970s-inspired trend is on its way out.

Russell said that he believes the era of extremely tiny, 1970s-inspired shorts has finally passed.

“I don’t know how this trend ever made it into the mainstream, but hot pants are definitely something you should remove from your wardrobe as we move into 2021,” he told Insider.

Looser shorts with a slightly longer inseam may be a more comfortable and fashionable option in the new year.

Micro sunglasses were most likely a fleeting trend.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Stylists aren’t fans of the tiny-sunglasses trend.

The 1990s heavily influenced fashion trends in 2019 and 2020, but stylist Nina Dias told Insider that you shouldn’t keep that pair of chic, micro sunglasses around for summer 2021.

“Celebrities may have been sporting these tiny sunglasses in 2020, but you won’t get any wear out of them in the future,” she said. “Plus these tiny shades barely protect your eyes from the sun.”

Transparent garments are too high-maintenance to bring into 2021.

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images Opt for silk or satin for a similar vibe that’s easier to wear.

In recent years, sheer, gauzy tops and dresses have made their way into everyday fashion. However, these fabrics can be difficult to maintain and tricky to style.

“Transparent fabrics should not have made the jump from the bedroom to the boardroom,” Russell told Insider. “These fabrics require just the right styling and lighting to look good.”

Try swapping out your sheer garments for pieces in silk or satin. These fabrics have a similar romantic vibe but won’t have you worrying about a wardrobe malfunction.

You may want to store your stilettos and formal shoes away for now.

Andrew Milligan/Pool/Getty Images There probably won’t be much of a need for them in 2021.

Celebrity stylist Samantha Brown told Insider that it may be time to temporarily store your heel collection.

“Opportunities to wear formal shoes and stilettos may still be limited as we go into 2021,” she said. “I’d advise putting those high heels away for now.”

Packing your high heels or formal footwear away can help clear out space in your closet for more practical styles.

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.