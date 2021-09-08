I’ve been a celebrity stylist for over 10 years. Here are 10 things you’ll never find in my closet.

My personal style is bright and fun. Sandra Okerulu

I’ve been working as a celebrity stylist for over 10 years, and I’ve seen my share of bad trends.

I would never wear Crocs, wedges, flip-flops, or ballet flats.

I’m also not a fan of black clothing, skinny jeans, or pearls for my wardrobe.

Read on for some of the clothes, shoes, and accessories you’ll never catch me wearing.

Wedges are heavy, and the style isn’t here to stay

I’m 5 feet (1.52m) 9 inches (23cm) tall, and I love showing off my legs by wearing shoes that give my ankles a run for their money. But wedges are heavy, clunky, and hard to match with consistent looks.

If you think I’m wrong, trying packing them for a trip. They’ll only take up space and add extra weight to your carry-on.

Jessica Simpson really catapulted this trend when she came out with her shoe line in the mid-2000s, but now we have to consider if they’re really worth lugging into another season.

Straw bags should stay on the beach

When the straw-bag trend was all over the runaways, I almost gave in, but I fought the urge because I couldn’t get over the impracticality of the accessory.

I wanted to imagine that wearing the bag could help me envision my dream vacation in Tahiti. But they usually don’t zip closed, they’re oversized, and they don’t offer the protection and security of a regular purse.

Wearing black makes me feel heavy and tired

I’m a big fan of colorful clothing. Sandra Okerulu

As a stylist, I have to dress my clients in over-the-top costumes for galas and red-carpet events, which gives me the liberty to play with colors, textures, and designs.

I have a larger-than-life personality, so bright colors and prints bring out everything that lives within me.

When I’m tasked with wearing black, it’s like the whole day is a funeral, and I feel heavier, tired, and overheated. I’m also unable to articulate and feel good about the craft I produce.

But when I’m wearing colors, I feel bold, beautiful, and ready to face new challenges.

Crocs weren’t made for everyday life

In my line of work, I’m looking at trends for three seasons ahead, and I can honestly say the one fad that needs to stop is Crocs.

I grew up with a family of nurses and doctors, and I have vivid memories of complaints of foot pain after a long day of wearing Crocs. I know to never entertain the trend.

Pearls are a bit antiquated for my personal style

Growing up, my mom and aunts dressed in their Sunday best and accessorized with all the pearls they could find.

Today, pearls are no longer just necklaces and earrings. They’re incorporated into a number of clothing items and accessories.

All of it is amazing, I just can’t see myself incorporating them into my wardrobe.

But if you’re a pearl lover, I think the jewelry can be a great conversation starter if you can get into the history and even break down the class of vintage pieces.

Flip-flops are dangerous shoes with absolutely no support

I travel a lot, which includes riding subways, walking, and hailing cabs when rideshare prices are too high.

To safely meet these daily demands, I need footwear that supports my ankles and protects my toes – and flip-flops do neither.

I don’t like the thong rubbing between my toes, and I’m always afraid they’re going to break apart. Outside of discomfort, I have a hard time wrapping my head around the level of dirt left behind on the bottom of your foot.

I think a good, comfy pair of tennis shoes is a much better casual option.

I think skinny jeans are simply too tight

Relaxed mom jeans are my preferred denim style. Sandra Okerulu

When the skinny-jean trend blew up, every girl couldn’t wait to get her hands on the magical new piece of denim.

I loved this trend. Skinny jeans lift your butt, give your calf muscles some edge, and make you feel 10 pounds (5kg) lighter if you get the right shade.

But now I realize that the jeans sold a false sense of confidence. They offered unrealistic expectations, and I really can’t imagine going back to fighting and wiggling my way into them for 30 minutes.

I’d much rather stick to relaxed-fit mom jeans that loosely gather around my tummy and thighs. I like to throw on my traditional boy-cut Levis without the hassle of the buttons digging into my belly.

Relaxed denim offers a great deal of versatility, too. It can be worn with heels, sneakers, sandals, or boots.

I wish I loved wearing earrings, but I don’t

I got my ears pierced at 13, and I couldn’t wait to pick up the house phone and gather my friends on a three-way call to rave about my experience.

Everything was great until a few days later when my ears were oozing and throbbing with pain. Eventually, the earrings were removed to help my ears heal, and my love for the jewelry went down the drain.

But as I got older, my big hair and fun glasses substituted the accessory quite nicely.

Air Force 1s are always trendy, but they’re a pain to take care of

Growing up, I knew people who stood in lines outside sneaker stores to get their hands on the latest drop of Air Force 1s.

I wanted to get into the sneakers, but it was like a part-time job to clean them and prevent creasing along the toe line of the shoe.

I would much rather slip my feet into easier, low-maintenance sneakers to achieve that similar street-style vibe.

Ballet flats might work for you, but I need more support in a comfy shoe

Ballet flats can be a saving grace after a long day at work or a night out in heels, but I can’t get into them.

I’ve tried several styles at all different price points, but no pair ever felt comfortable enough to make it into the shopping bag. The bottom of my feet felt unsupported, and I couldn’t figure out how I’d incorporated the shoe into my everyday life.

As a stylist, I keep several pairs in my kit for clients to jump into after a long day on set. But I’d rather slip on a pair of comfy sneakers to add extra support.