Should You Send A Rejection Letter?

Photo: flickr/Caro Wallis

Today’s job seekers are frustrated.They are not only competing with hundreds of other professionals for every open position, but they’re also bombarded with tons of career advice from every angle telling them what to do (and what not to do) in order to land their next job.



Although you might be feeling similarly overwhelmed, it’s important to give applicants the feedback they need to move on to their next opportunity—which includes sending a rejection letter when you haven’t chosen them for one of your job openings.

Here’s why they need this closure:

It helps them move on to other opportunities. You don’t know how many other applications each candidate has out there. They might have applied to tens or hundreds of job openings, or they might be relying solely on your company’s opening as their next job. Either way, a concise rejection letter can help them move on to other opportunities that may be a better fit.

It keeps them from wondering about their status. While some employers applicant tracking systems provide ample information to job candidates, others leave something to be desired. If your communication is lacking during the hiring process, sending a rejection letter is the least that you could do to squash their worries and racing thoughts. Job seeking is a tough, tedious process—don’t leave candidates hanging for months without any communication!

It can be a good outlet for feedback on the particular candidate. Perhaps a certain applicant could have been a great fit but their interview left something to be desired, or their resume didn’t effectively sell them for the position. Tell job candidates these points in your rejection letter to help them land another job by implementing your feedback. Getting feedback is often rare during the job-hunting process, but it’s something that many job seekers need to hear in order to improve their strategies and tactics.

Although a rejection letter might not seem like something most job seekers desire, they inevitably want to know where they stand as an applicant for your opening. A simple communication can go a long way in the hiring process.

Do you send rejection letters to candidates whom you have not selected? Why or why not?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.