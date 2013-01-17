BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Is Mobile Finally Closing The Gap On Desktop Ad Rates?

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



Mobile Ad Prices Up 50 per cent In The Fourth Quarter (MoPub via Mashable)

Mobile advertising prices rose dramatically in the fourth quarter of 2012. The metric for effective cost per thousand impressions (eCPMs) was up 50 per cent, new data suggests. A new report from real-time bidding exchange MoPub tracked its network of 30 billion ad impressions in the fourth quarter of 2012 to reveal spikes in mobile ad prices.

Photo: MoPub

Click-through rates during the holiday season not only performed well in December, but remained high on both iOS and Android platforms well into January, even surpassing click-through rates in December.

Photo: MoPub

iOS saw the biggest spike in eCPMs during the period with 66 per cent higher prices than the beginning of the quarter.

Android And iOS Usage Share Unchanged (Chitika)

While mobile Web browsing devices have firmly cemented their place in our daily lives, the battle between Android and iOS is as hot as ever. As of early January, Chitika Insights took a look at how Web usage shares compared between the two systems, spanning from May 27, 2012 to Jan. 12, 2013.

Photo: Chitika

Much like previous studies, the overall traffic distribution between iOS and Android has changed little over this long time period, with no noticeable long-term trend emerging.Smartphone Buyers Want iPhones (ChangeWave)

According to ChangeWave Research, one in two North American respondents (50 per cent) planning to buy a smart phone in the next 90 days say they’ll get an Apple iPhone. That’s down from 71 per cent in last quarter’s survey, conducted just as the iPhone 5 was being released. But historically speaking it’s a solid showing for Apple.

Photo: ChangeWave Research

At the same time, the percentage planning to buy a Samsung smartphone in the next 90 days has soared from 13 per cent to 21 per cent, an unprecedented eight percentage point gain.

Photo: ChangeWave Research

The big surprise is that users of Microsoft’s Windows Phone operating system (53 per cent) now rank it higher in terms of customer satisfaction than do users of the Android mobile operating system (48 per cent), a clear sign of strong user satisfaction with Windows Phone 8.

Photo: ChangeWave Research

Nokia is the biggest beneficiary of the higher Windows Phone satisfaction levels.

China’s Internet Population Soars, 75 per cent Accessing It From Mobile (CNNIC via TNW)

China ended last year with a total Internet population of 564 million people and a penetration rate of 42 per cent, according to a new government report from the China Internet Network Information centre (CNNIC). By comparison, CNNIC figures for the first half of 2012 had estimated 538 million Internet users.

Photo: China Internet Network Information centre

The group estimated 51 million new Internet users logged on in 2012, raising the country’s penetration by 3.8 percentage points since the end of 2011. Mobile Internet users stood at 420 million, with a year-over-year increase of 64.4 million people.

Mobile Marketing: Increasing Sales Conversion And Revenue Are Top Objectives (MarketingSherpa)

In the MarketingSherpa Mobile Marketing Benchmark Report, they asked marketers about the top business objectives for mobile marketing over the next 12 months. Here were the results:

Photo: MarketingSherpa

The highest priority, as per most marketing objectives, were sales conversion and revenue (63 per cent), followed by lead generation (55 per cent), engagement (50 per cent) and brand awareness (49 per cent).

Mobile Was Huge At CES This Year (Digitas and Brandwatch)

Digitas and Brandwatch released new research that reveals what truly resonated at CES. Mobile had a huge role in it. They analysed over 330,000 social media conversations over the course of the week. Mobile rose to the top of the technology charts, even before you count tablets. Out of 273,624 product mentions worldwide, there were:

74,703 mentions of mobile phones

59,998 mentions of TV

55,586 mentions of PCs and laptops

37,285 mentions of tablets

31,382 mentions of cars

NFC/RFID was the second most buzzed about topic in association with connected technology: 3,247 out of 12,454 mentions. And connectivity, apps, and content drove the product conversations.

Photo: Digitas and Brandwatch

