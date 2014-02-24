Russia Made A Brilliant Olympic Ring Malfunction Joke At The Closing Ceremony

The organisers of the Sochi Olympics have a pretty good sense of humour.

At the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, the finale of the opening dance routine featured dancers forming the Olympic rings. The top right ring remained unopened in a self-deprecating homage to the infamous malfunction during the Opening Ceremony.

Very well done, Russia:

After a delay, this one actually opened:

The original:

