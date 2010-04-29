Another Up Day: Here's What You Need To Know

DJIA: Up 53 points to 11,045.

NASDAQ: Up .25 points to 2471.



S&P 500: Up 7 points to 1191.

Commodities:

Oil: Up 0.8% or $0.68 to $83.12 a barrel.

Gold: Up 0.5% or $5.80 to $1147 an ounce.

Silver: Flat at $18.14 an ounce.

Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:



Spain’s sovereign debt was downgraded today and while the Spanish IBEX felt the hit, it has not had the same effect on North American markets. Fears over the negative outlook for the Spanish economy could spread to the country’s banking sector tomorrow.

The build up to the Greece bailout continues, with the number now balooning to €135 billion. The deadline is likely sometime late next month, when Greece owes significant debts to creditors.

The quest to start a debate over financial reform continues with the Republicans now, according to CNBC, begin a debate on the bill.

Wall Street is returning to the products at the centre of the derviatives debate with four new indixes for mortgage products opening today. The indixes track jumbo-mortgage prices and are backed by several firms including Markit, which is partially owned by Goldman Sachs.

The merger of Continental and United Airlines is looking closer. A deal could be announced as early as next week, according to CNBC.

