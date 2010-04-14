Closing Bell: Stocks End Up, Here's What You Need To Know

Indices:
- DJIA: Up 13.4 points to 11,019.
- NASDAQ: Up 8.1 points to 2465.
- S&P 500: Up 0.7 points to 1197.
Today’s biggest gainers on the S&P 500:
- DeVry Inc (DV): $71.73 / +10.25%
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT): $13.95 / +7.64%
- Frontier Communications Corp (FTR): $7.79 / +4.85%
Today’s biggest losers on the S&P 500:
- Avon Products Inc (AVP): $31.98 / -8.00%
- Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN): $5.69 / -5.64%
- Regions Financial Corp (RF): $8.34 / -4.58%
Commodities:
- Oil: Down 0.28% or $0.24 to $84.10 a barrel.
- Gold: Down 0.71% or $8.30 to $1153.90 an ounce.
- Silver: Down 1.03% or $0.19 to $18.23 an ounce.
Now here are the stories you need to know:
- The number of small businesses can’t stop freaking out over the economy.
- Zerohedge posts JP Morgan’s death knoll analysis of Ambac Financial Group (ABK).
- These ProShares Short ETFs will be having a reverse split next week according to Jesse’s Cafe Americain.
