Closing Bell: Stocks End Up, Here's What You Need To Know

DJIA: Up 13.4 points to 11,019.

NASDAQ: Up 8.1 points to 2465.

S&P 500: Up 0.7 points to 1197.

Today’s biggest gainers on the S&P 500:

DeVry Inc (DV): $71.73 / +10.25%

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT): $13.95 / +7.64%

Frontier Communications Corp (FTR): $7.79 / +4.85%

Today’s biggest losers on the S&P 500:

Avon Products Inc (AVP): $31.98 / -8.00%

Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN): $5.69 / -5.64%

Regions Financial Corp (RF): $8.34 / -4.58%

Commodities:

Oil: Down 0.28% or $0.24 to $84.10 a barrel.

Gold: Down 0.71% or $8.30 to $1153.90 an ounce.

Silver: Down 1.03% or $0.19 to $18.23 an ounce.



Now here are the stories you need to know:

The number of small businesses can’t stop freaking out over the economy.

Zerohedge posts JP Morgan’s death knoll analysis of Ambac Financial Group (ABK).

These ProShares Short ETFs will be having a reverse split next week according to Jesse’s Cafe Americain.

