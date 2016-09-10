US STOCKS GET CRUSHED, DOW FALLS 390 IN GLOBAL MARKET SELL-OFF

PhotoChris Graythen/Getty Images

After more than 40 straight days of the S&P 500 closing inside of a 1% range, markets finally sold off on Friday.

All three major US indices finished in the red. The Australian dollar also sold off, closing at .7541.

Let’s head to the rest of the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,086.68, -393.23,(-2.13%)

18,086.68, -393.23,(-2.13%) S&P 500: 2,127.85, -53.48, (-2.45%)

2,127.85, -53.48, (-2.45%) Nasdaq: 5,125.91, -133.57, (-2.54%)

5,125.91, -133.57, (-2.54%) WTI crude oil: $45.91, -1.71, (-3.59%)

$45.91, -1.71, (-3.59%) 10-year yield: 1.670, +0.054, (+3.33%)

Additionally:

