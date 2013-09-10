STOCKS SURGE, DOW GAINS 140: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Eric Thayer A model makes a face while being made up before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring/Summer 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2013.

Markets had a huge day on little news out of the U.S.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,063.1, +140.6, +0.9%

S&P 500: 1,671.7, +16.5, +1.0%

NASDAQ: 3,706.1, +46.1, +1.2%

And now the top stories:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.