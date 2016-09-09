STOCKS DIP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks slipped on Thursday, with all three major indices finishing in the red.

Let’s head to the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,483.61, -42.53, (-0.23%)

18,483.61, -42.53, (-0.23%) S&P 500: 2,181.89, -4.28, (-0.19%)

2,181.89, -4.28, (-0.19%) Nasdaq: 5,259.88, -23.96, (-0.45%)

5,259.88, -23.96, (-0.45%) WTI crude oil: $47.54, +2.03, (+4.48%)

$47.54, +2.03, (+4.48%) 10-year yield: 1.613, +0.074, (+4.79%)

Additionally:

Bank of America: There’s a 20%-50% chance we’re inside the matrix and reality is just a simulation.

The “ghost fleet” of cargo ships with nowhere to go is going to hurt a lot of US companies.

The gap in confidence between younger and older Americans hit an all-time high in June.

Iran tweaked the way it talks about the oil market.

The Fed’s plan has been turned upside down.

The 13 best original ‘Star Trek’ episodes, ranked.

