STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks snoozed into the close on Tuesday after the Fed released its latest Beige Book and Apple announced its new line-up.

The Dow and the S&P 500 finished in the red, while the Nasdaq just barely scraped into the green.

First off, let’s head to the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,514.53, -23.59, (-0.13%)

18,514.53, -23.59, (-0.13%) S&P 500: 2,185.40, -1.01, (-0.05%)

2,185.40, -1.01, (-0.05%) Nasdaq: 5,277.05, +8.02, (+0.15%)

5,277.05, +8.02, (+0.15%) WTI crude oil: $45.44, +$0.61, (+1.36%)

$45.44, +$0.61, (+1.36%) 10-year yield: 1.537, -0.006, (-0.36%)

Additionally:

