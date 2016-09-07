STOCKS CLIMB: Here's what you need to know

Stocks rallied a bit on Tuesday, even after the most important sector of the US economy grew at its slowest pace in 6 years.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,538.12, +46.16, (0.25%)

18,538.12, +46.16, (0.25%) S&P 500: 2,186.48, +6.50, (0.30%)

2,186.48, +6.50, (0.30%) Nasdaq: 5,275.91, +26.01, (0.50%)

5,275.91, +26.01, (0.50%) WTI crude oil: $44.85, $0.41, (+0.9%)

$44.85, $0.41, (+0.9%) 10-year yield: 1.541%, -0.056, (-3.52%)

Additionally:

CUBAN: There is “no doubt in my mind” the market will crash if Trump wins.

One devastating picture of a Wall Street trading floor says it all.

The ‘007’ bond market is changing everything.

Morgan Stanley’s top stock strategist has 4 reasons the stock market is going a lot higher.

The ‘Hamptons Effect’ is set to send this group of stocks surging into the year end.

Jeff Kleintop thinks relativity could be back soon.

Allergan’s CEO wants to be the drug industry’s good guy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.