Awesome Month For Stocks Ends With Frightening Thud: Here's What You Need To Know

The last day of an excellent month (and also the last day of Q3) ended with a two-day skid.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: -40

NASDAQ: -6.2

S&P 500: -2.92

And now, the top stories.

Japan totally bombed, as August industrial production tanked (thanks to drastic slashing from automakers), and a surging yen.

But that selloff was basically contained. Chinese shares continue to laugh off talk of further tightening, with a 2.1% rally in the Shanghai composite.

In Europe, there were a lot of headlines, but they were sound and fury signifying nothing. The official move to bail out Anglo Irish did little to worry bond or equity investors in Ireland. A Moody’s downgrade of Spain did nothing. A weird, rumour-mongery report on possible data fabrication by the Spanish government did nothing either. It was all “priced” you might say.

Coming into the US morning, things were basically steady ahead of two key economic releases at 8:30 AM. Both the third revision to Q2 GDP and the weekly initial claims reports came in a bit better than expected. Then at 9:45, the Chicago PMI report came in very strong. For a while the market was moving nicely, but the wheels came off.

The goldilocks economic data hammered gold, which had surged earlier to a new record.

Bottom line: contrary to some fears, the market had its best September in ages, but it’s going out with an unimpressive two-day streak.

