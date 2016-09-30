US STOCKS SLIP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks slogged through the red on Thursday amid worrying headlines about Deutsche Bank.

All major indices finished down for the day, while the troubled German lender’s shares fell by as much as 7% in the afternoon.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,181.25 , -157.99, (-0.86%)

18,181.25 , -157.99, (-0.86%) S&P 500: 2,155.23 , -16.24, (-0.75%)

2,155.23 , -16.24, (-0.75%) Nasdaq: 5,276.24 , -42.24, (-0.79%)

5,276.24 , -42.24, (-0.79%) WTI Crude: $47.70, +$0.65, (+1.4%)

$47.70, +$0.65, (+1.4%) 1o-year yield: 1.560%, -0.007

Additionally:

OPEC reached a surprising deal — here’s what comes next.

“A perfect storm:” Here are 50 slides that will get every gold bull psyched up.

Trump’s not the only reason the Mexican peso has been getting whacked.

A huge hedge fund just settled bribery charges with the feds for $200 million.

