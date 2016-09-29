STOCKS RISE AFTER REPORTS OF AN OPEC DEAL: Here's what you need to know

Stocks bounced into the green on Wednesday after Reuters reported that OPEC reached a deal to limit oil production.

The energy sector gained 3.9%, the most among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors at 2:28 p.m. ET.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,327.33, +99.03, (+0.54%)

18,327.33, +99.03, (+0.54%) S&P 500: 2,168.66 , +8.00, (+0.42%)

2,168.66 , +8.00, (+0.42%) Nasdaq: 5,313.23, +7.54, (+0.14%)

5,313.23, +7.54, (+0.14%) WTI Crude: $46.87, +$2.20, (+4.90%)

$46.87, +$2.20, (+4.90%) 1o-year yield: 1.565%, +0.009

Additionally:

Saudi stocks tanked after the kingdom slashed worked pay.

California just dealt another huge blow to Wells Fargo.

PIMCO: The global economy is now all about the 3 P’s.

A big Wall Street CEO just predicted a Trump victory.

Sears could kill hundreds of American shopping malls.

