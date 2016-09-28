STOCKS RISE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks hoisted themselves up into the green on Tuesday after the first presidential debate.

But it wasn’t rosy across the board, with the energy sector getting whacked in early trade.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,218.92, +124.09, (+0.69%)

18,218.92, +124.09, (+0.69%) S&P 500: 2,158.44, +12.44, (+0.58%)

2,158.44, +12.44, (+0.58%) Nasdaq: 5,303.55, +46.10, (+0.88%)

5,303.55, +46.10, (+0.88%) WTI Crude: $44.53, -$1.40, (-3.05%)

$44.53, -$1.40, (-3.05%) 1o-year yield: 1.560%, -0.029

Additionally:

Amazon has a secret plan to replace FedEx and UPS called “Consume the City.”

UBS: These 6 housing markets around the world are closest to a bubble.

Stephen Curry and Under Armour still can’t break Nike’s basketball dominance.

Wells Fargo may claw back some of CEO John Stumpf’s compensation.

Investors are worried about the presidential election — but they aren’t doing anything about it.

Uber has finally found a CFO.

