STOCKS SINK: Here's what you need to know

Stocks dove on Monday ahead of the first presidential debate.

Financial and healthcare stocks led the pack into the red, while Deutsche Bank shares cratered to a record low after weekend reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not provide state assistance to the lender.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,096.95, -164.50, (-0.90%)

18,096.95, -164.50, (-0.90%) S&P 500: 2,147.37, -17.29, (-0.79%)

2,147.37, -17.29, (-0.79%) Nasdaq: 5,262.31, -43.41, (-0.82%)

5,262.31, -43.41, (-0.82%) WTI Crude: $45.70, +$1.22, (+2.74%)

$45.70, +$1.22, (+2.74%) 10-year yield: 1.591%, (-0.024)

Additionally:

