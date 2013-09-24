STOCKS FALL AND THE BERNANKE-RALLY IS GONE: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before the House Budget committee hearing on the state of the Economy on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 2, 2012.

The Bernanke-rally is over.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,401.3, -49.7 -0.3%

S&P 500: 1,701.8, -8.0, -0.4%

NASDAQ: 3,765.2, -9.4, -0.2%

And now the top stories:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.