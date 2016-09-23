NASDAQ HITS ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The tech-dominated Nasdaq index rose to an all-time high in trading, as stocks continued to rally following the Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.

Amazon shares rose to an all-time high.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,397.93, +104.23, (0.57%)

18,397.93, +104.23, (0.57%) S&P 500: 2,176.98, +13.86, (0.64%)

2,176.98, +13.86, (0.64%) Nasdaq: 5,337.61, +42.43, (0.80%)

5,337.61, +42.43, (0.80%) 10-year yield: 1.627%, -0.041

Additionally:

