NASDAQ HITS ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The tech-dominated Nasdaq index rose to an all-time high in trading, as stocks continued to rally following the Federal Reserve’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday.
Amazon shares rose to an all-time high.
First, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 18,397.93, +104.23, (0.57%)
- S&P 500: 2,176.98, +13.86, (0.64%)
- Nasdaq: 5,337.61, +42.43, (0.80%)
- 10-year yield: 1.627%, -0.041
- Yahoo said at least 500 million user account credentials were stolen from its network in late 2014 “by what it believes is a state-sponsored actor.” It could be the biggest breach of all time, bigger than the MySpace breach of 427 million user accounts. Verizon, which recently agreed to buy the company for $4.8 billion, said it learned of the incident within the last two days.
- Existing home sales fell more than expected in August, by 0.9% at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.33 million. The National Association of Realtors said sales retreated across the country because inventory is not growing fast enough to keep prices down and replace what’s being sold.
- Initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, by 8,000 to 252,000, according to the Department of Labour. For 81 straight weeks, claims have not totaled more than 300,000, the longest streak since 1970. Last week coincided with the survey period for the monthly jobs report, and the drop in claims could bode well for the September number when it’s released next month.
- Airbnb has raised $555 million at a $30 billion valuation, with some help from Google. Fortune reported that this was part of a desired $850 million round that it filed to raise last month. Google Capital and Technology Crossover Ventures led the deal, according to the Wall Street Journal. A person close to the company confirmed that Airbnb plans to file a form D this afternoon and that the round has not closed yet.
