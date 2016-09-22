STOCKS SOAR AFTER FED HOLDS RATES: Here's what you need to know

Stocks shot higher, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose to an all-time intraday high, after the Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

Bonds and gold rallied, too.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,263.57, +133.61, (0.74%)

S&P 500: 2,159.86, +20.10, (0.94%)

Nasdaq: 5,288.25, +46.89, (0.89%)

10-year yield: 1.658%, -0.029

Gold: $1,337.55, +19.25, (1.46%)

Additionally:

