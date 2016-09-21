STOCKS DO NOTHING AHEAD OF THE FED: Here's what you need to know

Stocks had another quiet day of trading as the Federal Reserve started its two-day policy meeting in Washington, and traders geared up for the statement on Wednesday.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,173.82, +53.65, (0.30%)

18,173.82, +53.65, (0.30%) S&P 500: 2,144.39, +5.27, (0.25%)

2,144.39, +5.27, (0.25%) Nasdaq: 5,251.99, +16.96, (0.32%)

Additionally:

PRESENTING: The most important charts in the world from the brightest minds on Wall Street

Here’s why it seems like the CEO of Wells Fargo can’t remember anything

DEUTSCHE BANK: All of our recession indicators are flashing red right now, but …

Your full preview of the Fed’s statement on Wednesday

A rare beast is taking over the bond market

NOW WATCH: Paul Krugman weighs in on the Apple tax debate



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.