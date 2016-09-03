STOCKS RISE AFTER THE JOBS REPORT: Here's what you need to know

Stocks rallied after the August jobs report showed that the economy added fewer jobs than expected.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,477.85, +58.55, (0.32%)

S&P 500: 2,178.86, +8.00, (0.37%)

Nasdaq: 5,245.47, +18.27, (0.35%)

WTI crude oil: $44.44, $1.28, (+2.97%)

10-year yield: 1.602%, +0.032

Additionally:

Trump slams the jobs report, says it’s the “direct result” of Clinton “globalist policies”

Samsung halts sales of the Note 7 after reports of battery explosions

BYRON WIEN: I spent all summer meeting with rich people and no one was excited about anything

The EpiPen Tycoon game is a gentle reminder of the monster we’ve made our stock market

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.