STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

US stocks opened higher for trading but pared most of those gains to close little changed.

An early rally in West Texas Intermediate crude futures also fizzled out. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier said a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to stabilise the market could be announced at the upcoming meeting later in September.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,148.76, +24.96, (0.14%)

18,148.76, +24.96, (0.14%) S&P 500: 2,142.29, +3.13, (0.15%)

2,142.29, +3.13, (0.15%) Nasdaq: 5,241.05, -3.52, (-0.07%)

5,241.05, -3.52, (-0.07%) WTI crude oil: $43, +0.27, (0.6%)

Additionally:

