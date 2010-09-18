Bears Lose AGAIN: Here's What You Need Know

Photo: Orin Zebest on flickr

The win streak. It’s alive!But first, the scoreboard:



S&P: 1.15

NASDAQ: 11

DOW: 12.25

Very early in the morning (4:00 AM-ish) it was looking as though today would be a huge win for the bulls. A pair of strong earnings reports from the tech sector — Oracle and Research in Motion — helped power the NASDAQ.

The complacency was shaken away, however, by a slew of seemingly unfounded rumours from Ireland, where the ongoing bailout of Anglo Irish Bank continues to threaten the country’s sovereign solvency.

There were two big macro numbers this morning. CPI came in on the coolside at 8:30, and then at 9:55, Consumer Sentiment came in light, and it seemed that briefly that would slam the market.

But the market found some buoyancy and ended up rallying. Of cours, it was one of these uninspiring, no-volume moves. But, hey, it’s the weekend. You can worry about thin volume on Sunday night.

