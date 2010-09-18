Bears Lose AGAIN: Here's What You Need Know

Photo: Orin Zebest on flickr
The win streak. It’s alive!But first, the scoreboard:
S&P: 1.15
NASDAQ: 11
DOW: 12.25
- Very early in the morning (4:00 AM-ish) it was looking as though today would be a huge win for the bulls. A pair of strong earnings reports from the tech sector — Oracle and Research in Motion — helped power the NASDAQ.
- The complacency was shaken away, however, by a slew of seemingly unfounded rumours from Ireland, where the ongoing bailout of Anglo Irish Bank continues to threaten the country’s sovereign solvency.
- There were two big macro numbers this morning. CPI came in on the coolside at 8:30, and then at 9:55, Consumer Sentiment came in light, and it seemed that briefly that would slam the market.
- But the market found some buoyancy and ended up rallying. Of cours, it was one of these uninspiring, no-volume moves. But, hey, it’s the weekend. You can worry about thin volume on Sunday night.
