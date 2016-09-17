STOCKS SLIP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks fell slightly on Friday, but finished the week just slightly in the green.

All three indexes dropped off to cap the week. Oil tumbled and bond yields barely budged.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the headlines:

Dow: 18,126.40, -86.08, (-0.47%)

18,126.40, -86.08, (-0.47%) S&P 500: 2,138.87, -8.61, (-0.40%)

2,138.87, -8.61, (-0.40%) Nasdaq: 5,24243.59, -5.25, (-0.10%)

5,24243.59, -5.25, (-0.10%) WTI crude oil: $43.14, -0.77, (-1.75%)

$43.14, -0.77, (-1.75%) 10-year yield: 1.701%, (-0.002)

Additionally:

