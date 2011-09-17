STOCKS RISE TO END AN AMAZING WEEK: Here's What You Need To Know

5. Up. Days. In. A. Row.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: +71.56

NASDAQ: +14.48

S&P 500: +69.32

And now, the top stories:

This week was wild, as it combined an incredible volume of headlines out of Europe (most of them negative, really) and surging equities. For the first time since the market carnage began back in July, equities had a buoyancy to them, as dips were bought time and time again. What’s more, each day started negative (with futures dragged down by Europe), and then bounced back.

Today was clearly the lightest day of news yet. Finance Ministers are meeting in Europe and talking, but haven’t said anything substantive, except that the timing on the next Greek bailout is really, really going to come down to the wire. That’s about it.

There was basically no domestic US news except the Consumer Sentiment number at 9:55, which was a tad better than expected, though mostly consumers are really depressed.

In corporate news, everyone is pouring one out for RIMM, which fell over 20% after horrendous earnings.

Enjoy the weekend because next week will be insane.

Click here to see the 10 days that will decide the fate of Europe >

And click here for a preview of next week’s FOMC >

And finally, click here to see which banks are praying for the bailouts to work >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.