Stock Market Goes Into A Coma: Here's What You Need To Know

Snooze. Fest.But first, the scoreboard;



Dow: +22.75

NASDAQ: +1.83

S&P 500: -044

And now, the top stories:

Well, there really wasn’t very much. Asia was quiet, though China is ominously breaking down. India did do a surprise rate hike.

Europe: quiet.

In the US, the big news was the jobless claims at 8:30 which were better than expected, the Philly Fed, which was worse than expected, and the PPI, which was hotter than expected. None of those releases move the market very much at all.

There was also nothing real big on the macro front. No gigantic currency movies in one way or another.

Volume was very light, and when you combine it with CNBC running its special on high-frequency trading, you gotta figure we’re nearing a peak in terms of lack of activity.

