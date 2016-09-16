STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

Stocks leapt higher on Thursday after a boatload of economic data gave a clear picture on nearly every corner of the economy.

All three indexes gained just over 1%, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq being the biggest winner.

We’ve got the headlines, but first, here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,217.69, +182.92, (+1.01%)

18,217.69, +182.92, (+1.01%) S&P 500: 2,147.22, +21.45, (+1.01%)

2,147.22, +21.45, (+1.01%) Nasdaq: 5,249.13, +75.36, (+1.46%)

5,249.13, +75.36, (+1.46%) WTI crude oil: $45.48, +0.35, (+0.79%)

$45.48, +0.35, (+0.79%) 10-year yield: 1.703%, (+0.014)

Additionally:

Grocery bills are shrinking and that’s causing fast food sales to slow.

The number of people on food stamps is decreasing at the fastest pace on record.

The bond market looks… not great.

Americans are flipping homes like they haven’t done since before the housing crash

A $9 billion hedge fund had some crazy excuses for its poor performance.

