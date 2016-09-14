STOCKS GET SLAMMED, DOW FALLS 250: Here's what you need to know

Global NCAP A Renault Kwid in a crash test conducted by the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP).

Stocks continued their volatile streak on Tuesday, selling off substantially throughout the day and giving back all Monday’s gains.

All three major indexes fell substantially, ending the day near their lows. Tuesday marked the third straight day that the S&P 500 moved by 1% in either direction, after 43 straight days of not doing so.

We have all the major market headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,069.93 , -255.14,(-1.39%)

18,069.93 , -255.14,(-1.39%) S&P 500: 2,127.02, -32.02, (-1.42%)

2,127.02, -32.02, (-1.42%) Nasdaq: 5,155.25, -56.63, (-1.09%)

5,155.25, -56.63, (-1.09%) WTI crude oil: $45.48, -1.36, (-2.90%)

$45.48, -1.36, (-2.90%) 10-year yield: 1.734%, (+0.062)

Additionally:

