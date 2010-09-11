Stocks End Up: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Markets battled back a midday bear attack to end the day higher.First, the scores:



Dow up 0.46%

NASDAQ up 0.28%

S&P 500 up 0.49%

Now, the headlines:

President Obama’s midday news conference shook the markets temporarily, and the NASDAQ went negative until its conclusion. The President defended his economic record, but noted the difficult circumstance the U.S. economy currently remains in.

Oil surged today up 3.04% for several reasons including the closure of a pipeline that supplies oil to the U.S..

An overnight explosion in the San Francisco area left 4 dead and rocked the stock of gas delivery company Pacific Gas and Electric. It later emerged that the company had been receiving complaints of a gas scent in the weeks leading up to the explosion. Check out photos from the massive explosion >

After a lackluster period this week, there’s plenty of major economic data to look out for next week: Monday – U.S. Treasury Budget Tuesday – Retail Sales Data Wednesday – Industrial Production and Empire State Manufacturing Survey Thursday – Producer Price Index, Philly Fed, and Jobless Claims Friday – Consumer Price Index and Consumer Sentiment

Monday – U.S. Treasury Budget

Tuesday – Retail Sales Data

Wednesday – Industrial Production and Empire State Manufacturing Survey

Thursday – Producer Price Index, Philly Fed, and Jobless Claims

Friday – Consumer Price Index and Consumer Sentiment

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.