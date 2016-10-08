STOCKS GO NOWHERE AFTER THE JOBS REPORT: Here's what you need to know

Stocks closed little changed on Friday after the slightly weaker-than-expected gain in jobs last month. The S&P 500 logged a weekly loss for the first time in four weeks.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,260.49, -8.01, (-0.04%)

18,260.49, -8.01, (-0.04%) S&P 500: 2,155.41, -5.36, (-0.25%)

2,155.41, -5.36, (-0.25%) Nasdaq: 5,292.39, -14.46, (-0.27%)

