INSURANCE STOCKS PLUNGE: Here's what you need to know

The major US stock-market indexes closed little changed on Thursday. But shares of insurers with business in Florida and other southeastern states got hammered as Hurricane Matthew approached the US.

Dow: 18,266.45, -14.58, (-0.08%)

S&P 500: 2,160.66, +0.93, (0.04%)

Nasdaq: 5,307.95, -8.07, (-0.15%)

Your full preview of Friday’s jobs report

Women are dominating the most important part of the US economy

OBAMA: The US economy has 4 huge problems — here’s how I’d fix them

Uber is using a tax ‘loophole’ to make its rides cheaper

ALBERT EDWARDS: Here’s what Larry Summers got wrong

Heads up: The US stock market is open on Columbus Day

