STOCKS FALL AFTER THE FED: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/John Gress Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke pauses as he speaks at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Annual Conference on Bank Structure and Competition, May 15, 2008.

The Fed spoke today and markets got spooked.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,618.7, -61.5, -0.3%

S&P 500: 1,763.3, -8.6, -0.4%

NASDAQ: 3,930.6, -21.7, -0.5%

And now the top stories:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.