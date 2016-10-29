STOCKS GO WILD: Here's what you need to know



Business Insider has launched Markets Insider, which combines the best of Business Insider with real time market data. Yo

u can follow the site on Twitter @MktsInsider, and on Facebook.

Stocks took a dive, then regained much of their lost ground, following news that the FBI uncovered new emails related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server while she was secretary of state.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,190.57, +20.89, (0.11%)

18,190.57, +20.89, (0.11%) S&P 500: 2,129.83, -3.21, (-0.15%)

2,129.83, -3.21, (-0.15%) Nasdaq: 5,198.97, -17.00, (-0.33%)

5,198.97, -17.00, (-0.33%) Gold: $1,277.25, $7.75, (+0.61%)

Additionally:

The FBI found new emails related to the Clinton investigation — and they came from the investigation into Anthony Weiner’s sexting

The US economy can thank soybeans for its big GDP beat

The GDP report just threw a wrench into one of Trump’s main arguments

There’s one stock Carson Block wishes he shorted in 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.