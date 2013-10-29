STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Jim Young Participants take part in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pillow fight, in Chicago, October 27, 2013.

The stock market sits near all-time highs.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,568.9, -1.3, -0.0%

S&P 500: 1,762.1, +2.3 +0.1%

NASDAQ: 3,940.1, -3.2, -0.0%

And now the top stories:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.