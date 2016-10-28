BONDS GET SMOKED: Here's what you need to know

US stocks closed lower but little changed on Thursday, while crude oil finished higher for the first time in four trading sessions after more OPEC-related rumours surfaced.

Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia and its Gulf OPEC allies are considering cutting their production by 4%

.

Treasurys fell, sending longer-dated yields to their highest level of the year since May.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,181.46, -17.87, (-0.10%)

S&P 500: 2,134.62, -4.81, (-0.22%)

Nasdaq: 5,216.42, -33.85, (-0.64%)

10-year yield: 1.839%, +0.049

Additionally:

Trump campaign unveils plan to spend $1 trillion on roads, bridges, and other infrastructure with no tax hikes

Health insurer Aetna beat on earnings despite ‘pressure’ from its Obamacare business

Tronc and Gannett crash on a report that banks have backed out of financing their deal

The Cheesecake Factory has great news for the US economy

